Commish handle routine business

73rd Annual Livestock Show is Saturday

By Lisa Morton

Culberson County Commissioners met in regular session last Monday to conduct a full plate of business. Agri-Life Extension Agent Zach Schaffer provided the court with his monthly report and announced the 73rd Annual Culberson County Livestock Show is set for Saturday, January 15th starting at 9:00 a.m. (See complete schedule of events on page 6.) Judge Urias and the court commended Schaffer for the wide array of projects he has taken on, including several with the local 4-H youth who have 100% participation in the upcoming Livestock Show. Schaffer has spearheaded a Learn, Grow, Eat and Grow Program with Van Horn School elementary students, the Agriculture and Natural Resources/Adult Family Consumer Sciences program, as well as the recent Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament, which had more than 75 entries with many of the participants excited for next year’s tournament. Schaffer also reported that the 4-H Club placed 3rd in the town lighted Christmas Parade thanks to strong parental support.

Joy Scott, Devin Ortega, and Schaffer also hosted an open house at the teaching garden in December with several visitors attending the event. Schaffer commented that he is looking forward to progressing with the design of the garden and hosting more open house and educational events in 2022.

After some legal discussion with county attorney Steve Mitchell regarding purchasing vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department, the court approved a quote from Gene Messer Chevrolet in Lubbock, Texas for two 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD LT 4×4 Crew Cab pickups and a 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD Trail Box 4×4 Crew Cab 5.75 truck, all with lights and cages for a total of $200,190.74.

Sheriff Oscar Carrillo had a few items to discuss, (See separate article “All because of one person” – National Guard assists during Covid outbreak at county jail, in this issue), with possible modifications to departmental policy. The Sheriff also reiterated concerns with the District Courts over arrests in recent months, many a result of the Border Crisis in the county, not making it to an indictment and affecting the required 90% disposition rate.

In other business:

Approved invoice from Tri-Temp Electric in the amount of $3,820 for parts and labor to remove and relocate existing walk-in freezer from the Van Horn School to the county’s new Food Pantry building.

Adopted and approved supplemental and final order for revised political boundaries following redistricting including list of polling places.

Approved a resolution for Operation Lonestar Grant 4375801 as required.

Approved County Holidays for 2022.

Approved budget amendments, monthly reports, payment of bills, and Treasurer’s monthly reports.

Discussed additional street lighting on Highway 90.

Discussed Auditor policy to purchase a generator at the state Department of Health Services for an approximate amount of $100,000 that would be 100% reimbursable by the state.