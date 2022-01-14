Repairs, repairs, repairs

By Gilda Morales

The Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Tuesday and approved multiple agenda items all dealing with repairs on either City structures or infrastructure.

Council unanimously voted to approve a $9500 payment to EPG planning consultants for architectural and engineering services for the company to prepare 5 scopes of repairs for the Convention Center and Visitors’ Bureau. The plans will include many aspects including resurfacing the current flooring and replacing the generator which is not sufficient for the current size of the CCVB.

Jamie Hudson gave Council a lengthy video presentation on three of the current water storage tanks and the need to clean, repair and recoat the tanks as part of the larger infrastructure repair needs. Council voted to table any action to allow for consulting and going out for bids on this complicated project.

Council did hear a bit of good news from the Big Bend Community Action Committee who advised Council that the organization will not only be helping qualifying citizens with their natural gas costs but will expand their assistance to help cover water utility costs as well. The agreement with the Committee passed unanimously.

Requests for two streetlights were approved, including one on JFK and East 6th Street and the other on Highway 90 and County Road, pending approval from the County to pay for the poles. The streetlights will be placed for safety purposes and will be installed by El Paso Electric Company.

In other business matters:

Council voted to hold a joint election with Culberson County on May 22, 2022.

Approved Financial Reports as presented.

Approved Payment of Current Bills as presented.