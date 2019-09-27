Crowd turns out for town hall meeting

VHA PHOTO-DB

Community members filled roundtables in the Convention Center for the county’s roundtable discussion on planning last Thursday evening. The purpose of the meeting was to raise awareness about Van Horn’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Culberson County’s comprehensive plan and process.

Culberson County and the Van Horn EDC invited residents to provide input, insights, and comments on the city and county’s future development plans.

Culberson County is working on a county-wide comprehensive plan, and the Van Horn EDC is working on a strategic economic development plan to guide their work.

The meeting began with opening remarks from Culberson County Judge Carlos Urias to more than 35 people in attendance. The planning will be drafted by Klienman Consultants of Presidio, Texas. Urban Planner, Vicky Carrasco, gave a presentation on the planning process. The meeting was designed to facilitate sharing about how to deepen community engagement and economic development activities. Participants had the opportunity to share ideas and concerns with roundtable sessions focusing on three themes- issues/challenges, needs, and vision.

VHA PHOTO-DB

Ultimately the goal is to have additional town hall meetings, a county-wide comprehensive plan, and a strategic economic development plan for the Van Horn EDC to guide their work.

Residents who were not able to attend the town hall meeting can still participate by filling out an online survey. This community survey will help the city and county better understand the public perspective and guide future direction. The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete and will be open until Oct.15, 2019.