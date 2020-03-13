Community Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Town of Van Horn, Culberson County, CCAISD, and Culberson Hospital are coordinating closely to make sure our community is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). As always, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors, and we want to make sure you have the best available information to protect and care for yourself and loved ones.

We know the spread of this virus has been dominating headlines, and we want to assure you that our community is prepared to respond to this outbreak. Most importantly, there is no need for panic. While the outbreak is a serious public health concern, the majority of those who contract the coronavirus do not become seriously ill, and only a small percentage require intensive care. By reviewing the following information, you can help reduce your risk and do your part to protect others who may be more vulnerable to this respiratory virus.

Symptoms

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that can spread from person to person. Symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have traveled within the past two weeks and start to feel ill, please call your doctor or visit our local medical facilities.

Prevention

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus in the first place. There are simple, everyday actions that can help to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Avoid immediate personal contact, like handshakes and hugs.



Make sure your friends and family get the flu shot.



Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



Cover your coughs and sneezes while turning your body away from anyone nearby.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, like phones and tables.



If you are sick or begin to feel symptoms, you should:

Stay home except to seek medical care.



Call ahead before visiting your doctor to alert them of your symptoms.



Stock at least a 30-day supply of any needed prescriptions.



Wear a facemask.



Travel Warnings

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China and South Korea. The CDC also advises that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions consider postponing non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, and Japan. Travelers should practice serious precautions when traveling to Hong Kong. If you plan to travel internationally, we encourage you to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive important messages and travel advisories.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified thirteen official COVID-19 cases in the state: six in Fort Bend County, six in Harris County, and one in Collin County. With Spring Break around the corner, we can fully expect to see the case count increase and potentially reach our community as people are traveling across the state and country. Please take personal preventative measures like washing your hands frequently and watching for updates from public health officials on the following sites:

The Centers for Disease Control provides updates on the virus and safety information for the public and healthcare professionals. www.cdc.gov



The Texas Department of State Health Services provides updates on the disease’s spread within the state. www.dshs.state.tx.us



Our city, county, school, and hospital are partnered to provide the best possible care to our community. The team at Culberson Hospital has prepared designated isolation rooms and personal protective equipment to respond to any possible contagion. If there are any changes to city/county services or the school calendar, you can be assured that we will communicate those updates swiftly across multiple platforms. We encourage you to follow CCAISD and community leadership on social media for any future announcements and updates.

If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out directly to City Hall (432-283-2050), Culberson County (432-283-2058), Culberson Hospital (432-283-2760), or CCAISD (432-283-2245).