CCAISD closure for COVID-19

By Ken Baugh, Superintendent of Schools

CCAISD will be closed starting (Monday) 3-23-20 through (Friday) 4-3-20 to support our community and health care professionals in the ongoing goal of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Additionally, all extracurricular activities, practices and athletic events are suspended until 5-3-20.

We do not make this decision lightly. We fully realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community.

CCAISD is finalizing logistics on learning options and the distribution of food to address children’s educational and nutritional needs while school is out. More information and guidance will be made available on our website by 3-24-20 sometime in the afternoon. We completed the process of cleaning our schools and buses and are restocking custodial and nursing supplies. The COVID-19 Response Team will meet at 9AM on 3-24-20. This team will finalize our plan Tuesday morning and inform our staff Monday as soon as the plan is ready. Staff, be prepared to report on Tuesday based on the plan. There is no need to panic or rush our decisions. The staff has been sending suggestions for academic learning. State Testing has been cancelled. UIL is postponed until May 3. The Governor has closed all schools through 4-3-20. Our cafeteria manager and myself have been attending food service webinars for continued meal service. I have been attending TEA updates for school superintendents, CDC updates, and many others.

Additionally, CCAISD asks the broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:

Don’t shake hands

Wash your hands regularly

Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded places and maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)

If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups

For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Students who have traveled should plan to stay home for two weeks after arriving home. Please contact your campus to let them know, and this will be considered an excused absence.

If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice

Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.

Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care

This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the closure, and will provide the next update by 3-24-20 via our website and email.

Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community in CCAISD stay safe and healthy.