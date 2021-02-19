Filing deadline passes, hat’s in ring

The filing deadline for candidates interested in seeking a post on the Town of Van Horn City Council and Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District Board of Trustees ended last Friday. The election for the at-large seats will be held on Saturday, May 1.

Town of Van Horn— City Council

In the race for city council, seven candidates have filed for three (2-year term) openings on the council. The three members whose terms are up in May include: Lyndon McDonald, Joseph Corrales and Karolyne Carloss.

The seven candidates seeking one of these three positions are as follows: Incumbents Lyndon McDonald, Joseph Corrales; Jesse Outlaw, Ben File, Pam Young, Emilio Yglecias, and Rene Mendoza, Jr.

Culberson County-Allamoore School District— Board of Trustees

In the other contested race on May 1, voter will elect two (3-year term) trustees to the school board. The two trustees whose terms are up include: Jodi Corralez and Eddie Seyffert.

The contest, according city hall, has drawn only one candidate for the two seats— incumbent Jodi Corrales.